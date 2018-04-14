Dustin Poirier Stops Justin Gaethje In 2018’s ‘Fight Of The Year’

Justin Gaethje fell to Dustin Poirier in a bout that delivered.

“Fight of the Year” contender raced through the minds of fans anticipating Gaethje vs. Poirier. Tonight (April 14), the two men headlined UFC Glendale. “The Highlight” and “The Diamond” were under the bright lights with the live FOX broadcast.

Gaethje landed a leg kick early on. A left and a right hand countered Gaethje’s leg kick. Blood already formed around the eyebrow of Gaethje. Poirier began eating the leg kicks. Poirier threw out a combination, but his strikes were blocked. Poirier and Gaethje swung wild and missed. A hard body shot was there for Poirier. “The Diamond” was landing the more significant strikes. A hard hook found the mark for Poirier. A clean hook landed for Gaethje near the end of the first round.

Gaethje threw a combination early in the second round. Poirier responded to an uppercut with a hook. Time was halted due to an accidental eye poke to Poirier. The action resumed and Poirier still looked to have some issues with the poked eye. A leg kick was there for Gaethje, but Poirier landed a left and right hook. Another hard leg kick ripped Poirier. Gathje was peppered with a combination. A right hook found the target for Poirier. Poirier was easily connecting with more strikes, but Gaethje simply wouldn’t even be wobbled. A right hand landed for Poirier. Poirier caught a leg, but ate an uppercut followed by an elbow. Gaethje ended the second round with a front flip kick. Unreal.

Poirier scored a takedown, but Gaethje immediately got back up. Gaethje made Poirier buckle a bit with a leg kick. A huge hook stunned Poirier. Blood trickled down the cheek of Poirier. Gaethje kneed the leg of his opponent. An uppercut was there for Gaethje and he followed it up with another heavy leg kick. Poirier began to hop on the leg. Poirier was once again poked and referee Herb Dean took a point from Gaethje. Time resumed but there was only 15 seconds left. Gaethje was accidentally poked at the end.

Gaethje was absolutely rocked early in the fourth round. Poirier landed a series of strikes and referee Herb Dean stopped the fight.

Final Result: Dustin Poirier def. Justin Gaethje via TKO (strikes) – R4, 0:33