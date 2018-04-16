Dustin Poirier Shows Off Swollen, Battered Leg After Gaethje Fight

Dustin Poirier dug deep on Saturday night to put away the notoriously tough Justin Gaethje, but didn’t leave the war without some battle wounds.

Gaethje punished Poirier’s leg for the first three rounds before leaving Poirier with the perfect opportunity to put his opponent away.

The TKO came in the fourth round of their five-round main event, finishing many fans’ early pick for ‘Fight of the Year’ in 2018.

‘The Diamond’ took to Twitter after the bout to show fans the damage his leg took:

Here you savages go! Yall wanted to see the damage pic.twitter.com/dNTycpVlra — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 16, 2018

Poirier thanked Gaethje for bringing out the warrior in him in another social media post, something every opponent of his has been forced to do throughout his three fights in the UFC.

Poirier is now knocking on the door of a potential title shot against newly crowned lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, having rattled off a 3-0 (1) since a 2015 defeat at the hands of Michael Johnson.