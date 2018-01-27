Drew Dober Takes Unanimous Decision Over Frank Camacho

Frank Camacho didn’t do enough to get past Drew Dober.

The opening main card bout on the UFC on FOX 27 card featured a welterweight clash between Dober and Camacho. The action was held inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Dober landed a leg kick early. Camacho landed some short punches in close. They engaged in a clinch battle. Camacho swept his opponent and wound up in side control. Dober was able to get back to his feet quickly. Once again, Camacho was able to score a takedown. He wobbled Dober with a left hand near the end of the round.

Dober went for a takedown early in the second stanza, but couldn’t get it. Camacho reversed him and gained top control. The two traded strikes. Camacho was breathing heavy. Dober got in some clean shots. Dober began firing off due to his opponent’s gas tank depleting. Dober continued to go on the attack. Blood trickled from the nose of both men.

Camacho connected with a left hand early in the final frame. He thwarted a takedown attempt. Blood poured down the side of Dober’s eyebrow. Camacho landed a right hand. He landed numerous short shots as Dober went for a takedown. Camacho used his judo to end up in top control. Dober got back up as Camacho once again couldn’t hold his opponent down.He landed a knee to the body. Dober landed a short elbow.

All three judges scored the fight for Dober and one judge even gave him all three rounds.

Final Result: Drew Dober def. Frank Camacho via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)