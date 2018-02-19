Donald Cerrone vs. Yancy Medeiros Full Fight Video Highlights

After three consecutive losses, Donald Cerrone needed a win versus Yancy Medeiros in the main event of tonight’s (Sun. Feb. 18, 2018) UFC Fight Night 126 from Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

If he did end that streak, it came with a rare reward as well – tying the record for most overall wins in the UFC.

The bout with the surging Medeiros promised fireworks, and it delivered just that from the outset. The Hawaiian pushed forward with some big shots early, appearing to outwork and out-land “Cowboy” in the early minutes of the first round. But Cerrone soon found Medeiros’ timing, landing some huge counter shots to switch the tide in his favor.

The switch was complete when he scored a missile of a right hand right on Medeiros’ chin, wobbling and dropping him for ‘Cowboy’ to pour on the ground stoppage enough for the referee to call off the action almost right when the first frame ended.

Watch the finish here: