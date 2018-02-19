Donald Cerrone Finishes Yancy Medeiros In First Round

Donald Cerrone was able to finish Yancy Medeiros just before the horn sounded.

With five main card fights in the books, it was finally time for the main event. Welterweights Cerrone and Medeiros did battle inside the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

It didn’t take long for both guys to lay leather. Medeiros went for a spin kick. A body kick was there for Cerrone. A right hand landed for Medeiros. Cerrone knocked down Medeiros and the two embraced. A hard left hand landed for Medeiros. Another knockdown was scored by Cerrone.

Blood trickled from the head of Cerrone. A knee to the body was there for Cerrone. A combination was there for Cerrone. A big right hand knocked Mediros down and Cerrone finished him on the ground just before the round ended.

Final Result: Donald Cerrone def. Yancy Medeiros via TKO (strikes) – R1, 4:58