Dominick Cruz Explains How Floyd Mayweather Has Chance In UFC

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz is a believer in boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

It’s been well documented that Mayweather continues to tease that he will make the transition from the world of boxing to the land of MMA.

Mayweather has noted in previous interviews that he is going to take UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley up on his offer and claimed their working agreement could begin in the near future.

He also plans to get a license to compete as a pro-MMA fighter. He plans to submit the paperwork to get licensed, which will likely be in Nevada.

Cruz made it known in a recent interview with TMZ that agrees with this move due to the fact that all Mayweather needs to do to win an MMA fight is to learn to stuff takedowns and keep the fight standing.

“If Floyd Mayweather can stop everyone in the UFC from taking him down, he has a chance of winning,” Cruz told TMZ Sports (transcript courtesy of Bloody Elbow). “Six to eight months isn’t gonna be enough. That’s just the way it is, I’m sorry.” “Because he’s only got two tools. He doesn’t have the other eight. He doesn’t have grappling, he doesn’t have kicks, he doesn’t have knee and elbow strikes,” Cruz added. “And if he’s lucky, he can learn to defend a takedown in eight months, and that’s just real.” “Focus on your takedown defense, no matter who you’re fighting,” Cruz said. “Don’t worry about nothing else, Floyd Mayweather. Just takedown defense.”

There have been rumblings of the UFC booking a rematch between Mayweather and McGregor. The UFC could also book Mayweather against CM Punk.