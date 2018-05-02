Dillon Danis Responds To Al Iaquinta’s Unintentionally Hilarious Callout

Say what you will about Bellator prospect Dillon Danis, but he knows how to get people talking.

Three days after a submission victory over a 2-5 late replacement in his MMA debut at Bellator 198, a host of prominent MMA personalities including Michael Chandler, Ben Askren, and Michael Bisping have weighed in with their seething assessments of Danis’ performance and/or personality.

While almost none of it has been positive, it’s safe to say Danis has been able to get the mixed martial arts world focused on him during a slow week without a UFC event to build to this weekend.

And last night, recent UFC title contender Al Iaquinta hopped into the mix with a Tweet from Costa Rica, saying he hoped Chandler worked Danis and calling him a ‘putts (sic)’:

Would love to see chandler invert this fucking putts https://t.co/8PBipKDwFg — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) May 2, 2018

Never one to deny a chance to hype himself up more, Danis quickly responded with a short but sweet reply:

haters gon hate 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/r8DBKtb5SA — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) May 2, 2018

Indeed haters will hate, and Danis has a growing flock of them in high places after just one MMA fight against a sub-.500 opponent.

Love him or hate him – and it appears most hate him – the touted Brazilian jiu-jitsu wiz’s scope of attention and star power is growing each day, something that could also be said about the meteoric rise of his good friend and training partner, Conor McGregor.

If his overall fighting skills can ever match the heat he incites out of the cage, look out.