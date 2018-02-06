Dillashaw Would Consider Garbrandt Rematch If UFC Makes It “Worth His While”

This past weekend it was announced that UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway had suffered an injury that would force him out of his scheduled UFC 222 main event against Frankie Edgar.

With the event, which is slated for March 3, 2018, approaching quickly, the UFC began scrambling to find a new headliner and the idea of a rematch between bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt was brought up.

Garbrandt, who lost the title to Dillashaw via second-round knockout this past November at UFC 217, immediately expressed his interest in the bout, but Dillashaw did not, providing a list of reasons why it didn’t make sense for him.

Speaking to Luke Thomas on Sirius XM yesterday (Feb. 5, 2018), however, Dillashaw said that he ‘would think about’ accepting the bout if the UFC made it worth his while:

“Yeah, absolutely,” Dillashaw said “If they were to come to me with some ideas of actually making this worth my while, then yeah, there’s always that chance. … If they come to me and they offer all this money, it’s something I would think about.”

Since reclaiming the 135-pound title, Dillashaw has been campaigning for a super fight with dominant flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, and “Mighty Mouse” recently said that negotiations have begun for that fight to take place in July.

Dillashaw, meanwhile, claims that there are other reasons for his lack of interest in fighting Garbrandt again next month:

“Prove yourself,” he said. “Just because you’re a loud mouth and can run your mouth does not mean you can get a title shot. The squeaky wheels shouldn’t always get greased. “I’m on this seven-week physical therapy plan right now with some injuries I got going on right now,” he said. “I’m not healthy, but I’ve been keeping quiet. I’m doing some rehab, which I got checked out by their doctors. “There’s multiple reasons why this wasn’t the right time. I’m not making excuses or anything, it just didn’t work out.”

Do you think Dillashaw should accept the rematch with “No Love”?