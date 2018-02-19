Derrick Lewis vs. Marcin Tybura Full Fight Video Highlights

In the co-main event of last night’s (Sun. February 18, 2018) UFC Austin event heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Marcin Tybura went to war inside of the Octagon.

Lewis comes off a heartbreaking fourth round TKO loss to “The Super Samoan” Mark Hunt in New Zealand last June. It snapped his then six-fight winning streak over names like Gabriel Gonzaga, Roy Nelson, and Travis Browne. Lewis briefly considered retirement after the loss, but reconsidered and stepped back into the Octagon for a fight with Tybura.

Tybura also recently had a win streak of his own snapped. After defeating three-straight opponents inside the cage, the latest being former UFC heavyweight champion Andre Arlovski via unanimous decision, the Poland native was defeated by Fabricio Werdum this past November. With a win over Lewis it would put Tybura right back in the title eliminator conversation.

The first round saw Lewis come out aggressively and drop Tybura. An interesting ground scramble between the two broke out all the way to the end of the round. In the second round Tybura was able to get the fight to the ground and maintain control for nearly the entire period.

It was the third round, however, where Lewis decided to pick his shots carefully. After separating himself from Tybura – who had him clinched against the cage- he unloaded a hail marry barrage that planted Tybura on the mat. After some subsequent follow-up shots the referee stepped in and called it a night.

You can check out the full fight video highlights here: