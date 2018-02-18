Derrick Lewis Stops Marcin Tybura With Hail Mary Shot

Derrick Lewis found a way to finish Marcin Tybura.

The co-main event of UFC Austin featured two heavyweight bulls. Lewis and Tybura did battle inside the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

Lewis lunged forward with a shot and the force took Tybura down. Tybura went for a leg lock, but Lewis pretty much had his backside in his opponent’s face. Lewis spun around and maintained control. Tybura got back up. Lewis stumbled back and he was on his back. Tybura was in mount. Lewis got up and shook off his opponent. Lewis dropped Tybura with a right hand. He dropped some ground-and-pound. Tybura got back in top control. He remained in top control for the rest of the round.

Tybura landed a leg kick early in the second stanza. Lewis blocked a high kick. “The Black Beast” unleaded on a right hand that sent his opponent back. Tybura scored a takedown. Lewis tried shaking off his opponent, but to no avail.This was an easy round for Tybura.

Lewis went for a high kick early in the final round. Lewis threw heavy shots, but they were blocked, Tybura pressed his opponent against the fence. Lewis connected with a huge punch and Tybura couldn’t defend himself. The fight was stopped.

Final Result: Derrick Lewis def. Marcin Tybura via TKO (strikes) – R3, 2:48