Derrick Lewis Reveals Theory On Why UFC Made Cormier vs. Miocic

Longtime UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis has revealed his theory on why the promotion booked a super fight between two champions.

Despite the fact that Alexander Gustafsson, who many believe is the next fighter in line for a title shot against current light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, he’s going to have wait for that fight to happen.

The promotion has booked heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic against Cormier at the UFC 226 pay-per-view event during International Fight Week.

Lewis, who is slated to take on Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight bout on February 18th in Austin, Texas on FOX Sports 1, has given his theory on why the MMA promotion decided to book this fight and it’s not exactly what you might think.

Lewis is known to speak his mind, and he did just that when speaking with MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani on the latest edition of The MMA Hour.

The hard-hitting heavyweight star believes the fight was made due to the fact of the lack of consistent performances by UFC heavyweights

“That’s good that (Miocic vs. Cormier) is happening because no one else in the heavyweight division is being consistent,” Lewis said on Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour (transcript via MMA Mania). “Whenever it’s time for a guy, like a fight away from the title, he ends up losing, like myself.” “It’s a smart move to do because all of the other guys that’s in the top 10 or top five, he already fought or he beat already. For him to fight Cormier, I believe that’s the best bang for your buck right now for the pay-per-view sale.”

Lewis made it clear that he doesn’t really care if he gets the opportunity to challenge for the UFC heavyweight title or not. Instead, he just wants to be paid well.