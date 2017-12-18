Derrick Lewis Hoping Francis Ngannou Beats Stipe Miocic

Heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis is currently preparing for a bout against Marcin Tybura at UFC Fight Night 126 on Feb. 18 in Austin, Texas, but he’s also keeping a close eye on the upcoming heavyweight title bout between champion Stipe Miocic and red hot knockout artist Francis Ngannou, which is set to take place at UFC 220 on Jan. 20 in Boston.

While Ngannou has been rising through the ranks with a string of brutal knockout victories, Lewis has recently been dealing with injuries, but he feels as if the UFC needs to show him some love as well:

“I just think it’s racist, man,” joked Lewis (18-5 MMA, 9-3 UFC) in an interview with MMAjunkie.” “I’m an American black guy. He’s from France. They’ve got to step their game up. You’ve got to show me some love. I’ve been through more than he has.”

As far as his future goes, Lewis is planning to get through Tybura before he sets his sights on the heavyweight crown. And when he does receive a title shot, he’s hoping it comes against Ngannou:

“I believe it’s going to be a good fight,” Lewis said. “Stipe has been rocked before; Francis, he hasn’t really been touched before, so it’s going to be an interesting matchup. But hopefully Francis wins, and then I’m going to come in line and I’m going to take Francis out. “That’s the fight I want after this fight (against Tybura). Hopefully, everything goes good, and that’s the fight I want.”

Do you expect “The Predator” to get by Miocic next month?