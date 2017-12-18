Derrick Lewis Hoping Francis Ngannou Beats Stipe Miocic

By
Michael Henken
-
5
SHARE

Heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis is currently preparing for a bout against Marcin Tybura at UFC Fight Night 126 on Feb. 18 in Austin, Texas, but he’s also keeping a close eye on the upcoming heavyweight title bout between champion Stipe Miocic and red hot knockout artist Francis Ngannou, which is set to take place at UFC 220 on Jan. 20 in Boston.

While Ngannou has been rising through the ranks with a string of brutal knockout victories, Lewis has recently been dealing with injuries, but he feels as if the UFC needs to show him some love as well:

“I just think it’s racist, man,” joked Lewis (18-5 MMA, 9-3 UFC) in an interview with MMAjunkie.” “I’m an American black guy. He’s from France. They’ve got to step their game up. You’ve got to show me some love. I’ve been through more than he has.”

As far as his future goes, Lewis is planning to get through Tybura before he sets his sights on the heavyweight crown. And when he does receive a title shot, he’s hoping it comes against Ngannou:

“I believe it’s going to be a good fight,” Lewis said. “Stipe has been rocked before; Francis, he hasn’t really been touched before, so it’s going to be an interesting matchup. But hopefully Francis wins, and then I’m going to come in line and I’m going to take Francis out.

“That’s the fight I want after this fight (against Tybura). Hopefully, everything goes good, and that’s the fight I want.”

Do you expect “The Predator” to get by Miocic next month?

NEXT: Daniel Cormier Opens Up On Backlash From Top Wrestling Star Over Critical Tweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • OneFootFriendly

    And I’ll give you one guess why.

    Heres a hint, Black beast is a little bit of a racist.
    Not in an “evil” just to be mean way, just in a stupid way that ignorant people are.
    People who cant think for themselves and are raised on a race-baiting media.

    I’ll put it this way, Beast see’s everything through his race googles and would never root for Stipe or anybody who looks like Stipe whether he particularly likes Ngannou or not.

    • FatalTomato

      Now, now. You speak as if you live in America. What would you know?

      He wouldn’t be any more of a racist than, lets see, Tyrone Woodley who can’t understand why people don’t like him, and Rashad Evans who ran from DC because of a ‘brotha’ thing. It’s like the two, or three, of them walk into a gym and look for the ‘brothas’ working there, and those working out first, before working out themselves.

      Damn googles . . . Damn racism . . . Damn eyes . . .

      • Draven

        rashad ran from dc? haha. rashad can’t even win fights anymore. what u talking about, man?

  • Draven

    Derrick Lewis is a delusional meathead as usual. He needs a few more big wins before he can talk about title shots.

  • JamesC

    edit delete