Derrick Lewis Has Three Big Names In Mind For Next Fight

Derrick Lewis is back in the win column after his latest fight.

As seen in the co-main event of Sunday’s UFC Austin event that took place at Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Lewis picked up a third round TKO victory over top prospect Marcin Tybura.

Following the fight, Lewis spoke with media reporters who were in attendance at the event.

He noted that although he won’t be choosy who his next opponent will be, he does have three names in mind.

Keep in mind that this will have to take place after he heals up from his latest comeback as he believes he broke his hand in the fight this past weekend.

“I think my hand is broken right now, but hopefully I can get Francis, Curtis Blaydes, (Fabricio) Werdum, Cain (Velasquez) – really anybody,” Lewis said to MMA Junkie. “Whoever signs the contract first, that’s who I’m willing to fight.” “I’m going to try and rest up a little bit so I can be strong in the fourth round with (my wife),” he said. “I’m going to knock it out of the box. I heard they’re giving people $500,000 just to fight for the title,” he said. “So your boy had to step his game up.”

Lewis, who really turned it on in the second and third round of this co-main event bout, noted that prior to the finish, he didn’t want to tire out while attempting to finish the prospect.