Derrick Lewis Makes Interesting Demand If He Goes The Distance With Francis Ngannou

Derrick Lewis had previously asked for a fight with Francis Ngannou, and now he’s going to get it.

The UFC has already confirmed that Lewis would fight the former title contender at the upcoming UFC 226 pay-per-view event. Ngannou is attempting to build off his latest lost coming into this fight.

As seen at the UFC 220 PPV (pay-per-view) event at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on pay-per-view, UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic successfully retained his title in the main event by scoring a dominant decision win over the title contender.

Ngannou was gassed after the first round and lost in a lopsided fashion. Following the fight, Ngannou made it known that this fight was a major learning experience for him.

On the flip side, Lewis has won seven of his last eight fights he’s coming off of a victory over Marcin Tybura.

Lewis recently went on record by stating that Miocic could have finished “The Predator.” Thus, if he can’t do, then he believes the promotion should cut him if he goes the distance with Ngannou.

“The thing about that fight is Stipe could’ve finished that fight a long time ago,” Lewis said during a recent interview on UFC Unfiltered. “The ref should’ve stopped the fight a long time ago when Stipe was on top of him,” he added. “The guy didn’t throw any punches after the second round, he didn’t throw anything else and once Stipe got on top of him and started hitting him, you know, if I was in that same situation, I’m not gonna just pepper shot him, I’m gonna let my full load out on him on his face. No homo.” “It can’t go bell-to-bell, there ain’t no way. If it goes bell-to-bell, I need to be cut,” concluded Lewis (transcript courtesy of MMA Mania).

UFC 226 is set to take place on Saturday, July 6, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.