Derek Brunson Reveals Signed Bout Agreement To Fight Michael Bisping

Looking to rebound from a disappointing first-round knockout loss to Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza at UFC on FOX 27, which took place on Jan. 27, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina, No. 7-ranked middleweight contender Derek Brunson has set his sights on a bout against No. 6-ranked former champion Michael Bisping.

In fact, Brunson took to his official Twitter account earlier today (Feb. 20, 2018) to call out Bisping, while also revealing a picture of a signed bout agreement:

Dear @bisping, You’re no easy fight. Obviously you’re ranked ahead of me… it only makes sense for a #6 being you and #7 being me to fight. Upside for both of us. The top half of the division is older than us both stop crying. You aren’t going anywhere, neither am I. pic.twitter.com/3mTRfZqKns — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 20, 2018

Prior to his loss against Souza, Brunson had scored back-to-back stoppage victories over Dan Kelly and Lyoto Machida.

Bisping, on the other hand, won the title via shocking knockout over Luke Rockhold at UFC 199 in June 2016. He then defended the strap against Dan Henderson at UFC 204 in October 2016, but he’s since hit a rough patch, as he’s dropped back-to-back stoppages to Georges St-Pierre and Kelvin Gastelum.

At 38 years old, Bisping has said that his next fight will be his last. There were rumors that he would be competing next month in his native England, but nothing came to fruition.

Would you like to see “The Count” end his career against Brunson?