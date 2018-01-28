Derek Brunson Remains Positive After TKO Loss At UFC on FOX 27

Although he lost in his most recent bout, Derek Brunson is staying positive and still has his sights on UFC gold.

As seen in the main event of UFC on FOX 27 (UFC Charlotte) on Saturday, January 27, 2018, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on big FOX, Ronaldo Souza scored a devastating knockout victory over Brunson in the first round.

Despite the loss, Brunson believes he can still get a title shot following this latest setback.

By looking at the history books, this marks the second time that Brunson lost to Souza.

If you recall, their first bout went down in August 2012 under the Strikeforce banner. That fight saw Souza win in just 41 seconds by knockout.

“(It’s) definitely not to the top (after this loss),” Brunson told MMAjunkie post-fight. “Definitely not to the top five or anything; I’m back to the drawing board. I don’t know. He might have a couple more years in the sport. I have a little more years than he has left in the sport. I can still get to that top spot.”

Brunson stated to the media who were in attendance for this event that his performance was going according to plan before the KO. Also, he felt that he was well protected from the head kick that ultimately rocked him and set up the finish.