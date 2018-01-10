Demetrious Johnson Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery

Those hoping that a bout between Demetrious Johnson and TJ Dillashaw would be taking place in the near future will likely have to wait.

According to a report from MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani, Johnson, who admitted that he’s been experiencing shoulder pain since December, underwent successful surgery earlier today (Jan. 10, 2018).

A timetable for the flyweight champion’s return is currently unclear.

Johnson had another incredible year in 2017, scoring back-to-back submission victories over Wilson Reis and Ray Borg. His win over Reis earned him the record for most consecutive title defenses made by a UFC champion, and his win over Borg was considered by many to be the ‘Submission of the Year’.

Prior to his fight with Borg, both Dillashaw and UFC President Dana White had expressed interest in Dillashaw dropping down to 125 pounds to challenge Johnson, but “Mighty Mouse” showed little interest in the possibility.

Instead, Dillashaw went on to beat Cody Garbrandt at November’s UFC 217 to reclaim the bantamweight title. Following that victory, White confirmed that a bout between Johnson and Dillashaw would be next, but that is now obviously up in the air.