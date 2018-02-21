Deja Vu: Jon Jones Is Back With Another Massive Deadlift

Perhaps you’ve seen this one before.

One week before he’s scheduled to appear before the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) to face potential punishment for his latest anti-doping issue, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones continues to hype his perceived exoneration and Octagon return.

He’s repeatedly called out his haters in seething social media posts as of late, and his manager Malki Kawa has even gone on record saying there is a “95 percent chance” Jones fights in 2018. Now, “Bones” is back with his latest post, a video he put on Instagram this week of him deadlifting a monstrous amount of weight.

Check it out:

If it looks familiar, it is – Jones famously posted a series of weight-lifting videos, including his impressive deadlift, during the buildup to his return from a concerning 2015 hit-and-run accident at 2016’s UFC 197.

From there, Jones beat late replacement Ovince Saint Preux and was set to meet rival Daniel Cormier at July 2016’s UFC 200, only to be pulled from the bout at the last minute due to failures for clomiphene and Letrozol.

Jones eventually got his rematch and capitalized, knocking ‘DC’ out in the third round of their highly-anticipated fight at last July’s UFC 214. Word then arrived that he had failed an in-competition test for banned anabolic steroid Turinabol, however, leading to him being stripped of the title yet again and his win over Cormier being changed to a no contest.

Now, Jones is facing a possible four-year suspension for his latest infraction, but if you believe his recent online return, that won’t be much of an issue. Obviously, he’s in great shape to return.

But Jones is far from clear to return for what seems like a twentieth comeback tour.

As Dana White likes to say, we’ll see what happens. Except, we’ve seen this before from Jones.