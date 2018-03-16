Darren Till Headlines Liverpool’s First-Ever UFC Card

Hot on the heels of his first-round knockout over Donald Cerrone, Darren Till finally has his next fight set.

Well, at least a date and an exciting location.

The UFC announced earlier today that they would finally head to Liverpool, England on May 27 for their first-ever event, with rising Liverpudlian star Till to headline:

No opponent has been announced for Till as of yet.

The unbeaten 25-year-old has surged to the forefront of the suddenly booming Liverpool MMA scene in recent years after amassing a 4-0(1) record with two knockouts in five UFC match-ups.

Becoming known as one of the most outspoken, dangerous contenders in a crowded welterweight division, Till has often predicted an event featuring him in his home of Liverpool would sell out in a mere matter of moments. understandably excited at the prospect of fulfilling one of his dreams, Till posted the following reaction on social media:

Dreams do come true… pic.twitter.com/LmwfEFQ15H — Darren Till (@darrentill2) March 16, 2018

The May 27 date was originally reserved for Dublin, Ireland, but seeing a clear opportunity to finally stage their first event in Liverpool after 17 events in the UK, that slot has now been changed.

Although Till’s headlining opponent has yet to be announced, two fights were confirmed with Dan Kelly facing Tom Breese and Elias Theodorou fighting Trevor Smith.

The card will air on FOX Sports 1 in the United States.