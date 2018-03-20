Darren Till Wants To Knock Out Stephen Thompson At UFC Liverpool

Rising welterweight contender Darren Till hasn’t competed since scoring an impressive stoppage victory over veteran Donald Cerrone last October in Poland, but it was recently announced that he’ll be headlining UFC Fight Night 130, which is set to take place on May 27, 2018 from his home of Liverpool, England.

An opponent, however, has not yet been named for Till, although he is eying a bout against one of the division’s best strikers:

“Stephen Thompson is a great striker,” Till told Combate (via Bloody Elbow). “He’s smart, he’s not a brawler. His style is very well thought out, just like mine is as well. I know I can be smarter than him in the Octagon. I don’t want to beat him after five rounds. I want to knock him out. I want to devastate his life.”

Thompson hasn’t competed since UFC 217 this past November when he picked up a victory over Jorge Masvidal, but he suffered thumb injuries in that fight and it’s currently unclear whether or not he’ll be available to fight in May.

Leon Edwards, who picked up a stoppage victory over Peter Sobotta this past weekend, has also called Till out, so that fight could be a possibility.

Either way, Till is looking to compile more victories in order to leave no doubt that he is indeed the best 170-pound fighter out there:

“Even if I beat Thompson I won’t grab the microphone and ask for a title shot,” Till said. “I want to prove I’m the best and not be like Colby Covington who defeated some guys and wants to force his way into a title shot because he knows he’s not good enough. I want to defeat everybody, put the belt around my shoulder and think ‘Now what? Who can beat me?’ I want no shortcuts on my way to the belt. And If I’m bested on my way there, screw it.”

Who would you like to see Till fight in Liverpool?