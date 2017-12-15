Darren Till Guarantees He’d KO Robbie Lawler & Rafael Dos Anjos

In the main event of tomorrow night’s (Dec. 16, 2017) UFC on FOX 26, welterweight standouts Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos will do battle with the winner putting himself into a position to earn a shot at the 170-pound title.

One rising contender doesn’t seem to be too worried with the presence of Lawler or dos Anjos, however.

Recently speaking with MMAFighting.com, Darren Till said that he’d ‘f*cking knock’ dos Anjos ‘straight out’:

“Dos Anjos is too small,” Till said. “He’s just too small. How the f*ck could he fight me? He’s too small. He’ll be going back down to lightweight soon. I’d f*ckin’ knock him straight out in one round. I would f*ckin’ burst his face open.”

As far as Lawler goes, Till went as far to say that he’d end the former champion’s career:

“I’d do the same to him,” Till said of Lawler. “I’d burst him. He’s too stupid to fight someone like me. We know he can’t take punches, so he definitely doesn’t want to be taking left hands off me. I’ll end his career.”

Coming off of a brutal first-round stoppage victory over Donald Cerrone earlier this year, Till has established himself as a legitimate contender, and he certainly has a lot of options awaiting him in regards to his next fight, although he knows he’s not worthy of a title shot just yet.

There were rumors indicating that his next fight could take place against former title challenger Stephen Thompson, although Till claims that Thompson’s team is ‘scared’. The Liverpool native also expressed interest in fighting Jorge Masvidal:

“Wonderboy’s Dad is scared of me so that’s not going to happen,” Till said. “I’d love to fight Masvidal too, he’s a great competitor. I’m not worthy of a title shot just yet. I know I’m going to be champion, but I haven’t earned that fight. “There are a lot of options, so it’s going to exciting to see what happens next year and to see what route my career goes down. Everyone wants to fight Darren Till now. There must be something in the air because everyone is calling me out now.”

It’s also possible that Till could take on the winner of tomorrow’s bout between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Mike Perry.

Who would you like to see him face next?