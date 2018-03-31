Darren Till Offers Bold Prediction For ‘Wonderboy’ Fight

Fight fans were delighted to hear that two of the best strikers in the welterweight division will throw down at UFC Liverpool on May 27, and everyone seems to be offering their predictions on how the fight will go down.

Darren Till offered his own prediction regarding his upcoming fight against Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, and the Englishman didn’t hesitate to assert his confidence heading into the biggest fight in his MMA career:

“I think it’s going to be the most interesting fight I’ll ever have in my life, just because of his fight IQ and mine. Let’s see who wins, lets see who’s the best in the division. Now it’s time to see.” “Striking-wise, I don’t think it’s too early because I’ve been striking my whole life and so has he. I wouldn’t say [it’s early] in terms of that and even in MMA, I wouldn’t say his wrestling caliber is any better than mine, or his ground game. “I know he’s got some good training partners — Chris Weidman and that — but I don’t see where he is better than me anywhere. I just think my striking is better than his and I’m going to beat him.”

As for how the fight will go down, Till expects a knockout in the later rounds, and should his prediction come true, he expects fight fans will finally see Till as more tha just a hype train:

“Third-round knockout… As soon as I beat Stephen everyone will know that I’m the best striker in the welterweight division. As soon as I beat him on the 27th then people can stop talking about my hype train.”

Till and Thompson will throw down in the main event of UFC Liverpool on April 27.

Do you think Till’s prediction will come true? Or will ‘Wonderboy’ throw a wrench into those plans?