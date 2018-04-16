Darren Till: Nobody Is Stopping Me In Front Of My Hometown

Next month (May 27, 2018), rising welterweight contender Darren Till will face the toughest test of his career, as he’s set to take on former two-time title challenger Stephen Thompson in the main event of UFC Fight Night 130 from his hometown of Liverpool, England.

The two were recently set to meet face-to-face at the UFC’s 25th anniversary press conference, but Till wasn’t able to make it:

“I was gutted I couldn’t make it,” Till told MMA Fighting.“It would have been good to put the fear of God in him, wouldn’t it? I only watched some bits of [the 25th anniversary press conference]. I know people wanted me to be there, but I really couldn’t be there. I know people wanted to see me face off with Stephen and what would happen, but don’t worry that’s all coming.”

Till has received quite a bit of attention throughout his UFC run thus far, but judging by comments he made on a recent edition of The MMA Hour, “Wonderboy” doesn’t seem to be too impressed with the Englishman, who’s coming off of a vicious first-round TKO victory over Donald Cerrone last October.

As far as those comments go, Till seemed a bit surprised by Thompson’s take:

“I did see it. I really didn’t think it was Stephen Thompson when I was listening to him. He usually comes across as a good, respectful guy when he’s talking about his opponents,” Till said. “Why is he talking like that about me? Is he upset that he had to take the fight against me? You know, I’m a nobody as far as some people are concerned, but I really didn’t think that was the real Stephen Thompson.”

In the end though, Till appears to be nothing short of confident regarding his matchup with “Wonderboy” and he’s planning on putting on a strong performance for the Liverpool faithful: