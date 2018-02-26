Darren Till Has Focus On Becoming Two-Division Champ

Darren Till is certainly making a name for himself in the welterweight division.

That is something to note as the welterweight division under the UFC banner has some of the most exciting fighters in the promotion and is stacked with worthy title contenders including Rafael dos Anjos, Colby Covington, Santiago Ponzinibbio, and Kamaru Usman.

They are all trying to make a name for themselves, and everyone is fighting for the top spot.

The top prospect stated in a recent interview with Jim Edwards of MMANytt over the weekend (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting) that he’s got bigger fish to fry.

He noted that he plans on winning the welterweight title then going after the light heavyweight title.

“I couldn’t give a s**t about the welterweight division. I could care less,” said Till. “Listen, at the end of the day, the title is coming to me no matter what. It’s coming to me. I’m not worried about the welterweight title or the middleweight title. I’m worried about the light heavyweight title. I know I’m gonna get the welterweight title. That is my title, and they all know it, so I’m not really worried who I have to fight to get there.”

Till has not been seen in the Octagon since his biggest win to date over Donald Cerrone at UFC Gdansk last October.

There have been some rumblings that he could fight Gunnar Nelson at UFC London, but Till says he was dealing with an illness. Thus, he was unable to take the fight.