Daniel Cormier vs. Volkan Oezdemir Full Fight Video Highlights

Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier had several questions to answer when he faced off against surging slugger Volkan Oezdemir in the co-main event of last night’s (Sat., January 20, 2018) UFC 220 from TD Garden in Boston after only retaining the championship when Jon Jones knocked him out at last July’s UFC 214 and was subsequently suspended for a second USADA violation.

And all Cormier did was answer those questions with resounding answers that left no doubt as to who the best 205-pound competitor in the UFC is.

‘No Time’ came out throwing a ton of volume early, hitting Cormier with several accurate left hands as he kept his activity level high. Cormier’s legendary chin held true as his nearly always does, however, and ‘The King of the Grind’ soon saw the fight turn in his favor. A stinging straight right found a home, followed by a massive left hook that injured Oezdemir’s eye, leading to a single leg that ground Oezdemir and saw him in a potentially fight-ending rear-naked choke until the bell saved him.

The second round tied a bow on Cormier’s dominant show as he utilized a textbook takedown to instantly mount ‘No Time,’ transitioning to the crucifix where he rained down a never-ending series of ground punches to give the ref no choice but to stop the fight at 2:00 of the round.

Watch the video highlights of Cormier’s telling, dominant win here: