Daniel Cormier Discusses Potential Brock Lesnar Fight

Daniel Cormier is one again fighting at heavyweight, where he was undefeated and won the Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix. Now, the UFC light heavyweight champion will be taking on heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, and a big money fight with Brock Lesnar looms ahead for the winner.

Cormier gave his thoughts on a potential fight with Brock Lesnar during the UFC’s 25th Anniversary press conference (via MMA Fighting):

“That thing never happens unless I get past Stipe, but just hearing out loud was like, oh my goodness,” Cormier said. “Hey, I know that when I fight Jon Jones, I make a lot of money. I know that if I was to ever fight a Brock Lesnar, I’m going to make even more money than I’ve ever made in entire life. And ultimately, championships and money is why we do this. I don’t care for all the other stuff. I want to get paid. I’m almost 40, the door’s about to close on me, so why not ride out into the sunset with a massive payday? Truckloads of money. Back up Brinks truck to Gilroy, California if you fight Brock Lesnar, I’m telling you.” “He told me last time, right? When that thing broke that he was fighting at UFC 200, I said, ‘Big Brock, is it Christmas morning in the Cormier household?’ He goes, ‘Merry Christmas, DC. You’re welcome.’ That’s what he told me. He knows that the money’s coming. When he’s on your card or if you’re fighting against him, he knows that you’re getting paid.”

Cormier most recently defeated surging prospect Volkan Oezdemir with second-round strikes after repeatedly taking down the striker and battering him on the feet. It was a dominant performance from Cormier and coupled with Miocic’s own impressive win over Francis Ngannou on that same card, the super fight between the two became a reality.

Meanwhile, former UFC heavyweight champion Lesnar has bounced back between WWE and the UFC, most recently beating Mark Hunt at UFC 200 before the result was overturned to a no-contest following a failed USADA tests by Lesnar.

Lately, talk has picked up over his return to the Octagon, with the specific intent of getting him in there with the winner of Cormier Vs. Miocic, which takes places at UFC 226 on July 7.

If Cormier were indeed to beat Miocic, how would a fight with Lesnar look for the light heavyweight champion?