Daniel Cormier Reacts To Jon Jones’ Polygraph Test

Fight fans are still waiting for the ramifications of Jon Jones’ UFC 214 drug test failure to play out, but the former light heavyweight champion recently took and passed a polygraph test in an attempt to prove that he did not knowingly take any performance-enhancing-drugs (PEDs).
Jones was not asked by the UFC, USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) or the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) to take such a test.
At UFC 214, Jones scored a third-round stoppage victory over Daniel Cormier to reclaim the title. The win, however, was then labeled a no contest and Cormier was renamed the champion.
“DC” will now defend the title against Volkan Oezdemir in the co-main event of this weekend’s (Jan. 20, 2018) UFC 220, and he recently reacted to Jones reportedly passing the test by laughing it off:
”Jon Jones took a polygraph test to prove his innocence,” Cormier told MMAFighting.com at Wednesday’s open workouts. “And I’m going to say this: Ted Bundy passed a polygraph test … and then killed the f*cking guy that was giving it to him!”
Cormier was simply making a joke, but Bundy was a serial killer in the 1980s who took a polygraph test.
As far as his status as champion goes, Cormier admitted that he is ‘secure and happy’ with what he’s done in his career:
“I am so secure and happy in what I’ve done in my career that I don’t need anything else,” Cormier said. “Someone asked me on the way over here, ‘is this fight a justification, how do I justify my title reign?’ I said I don’t have to, I know what I’ve done, when all is said and done, when I’m long gone, I’ll always have been the UFC champion, and now I’ve been UFC champion for three years. I’m done with justifying. I’m done with that.”