Daniel Cormier Reacts To Alexander Gustafsson’s Latest Shot

The war of words between UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and Alexander Gustafsson continue.

Although Cormier already has his next fight lined up, he is still talking about the title contender. If you recall, the two fighters already faced each other at UFC 192 in 2015, where Cormier won via split decision.

Gustafsson has won back-to-back fights since losing a close split decision to Cormier at UFC 192. In those fights, he scored a unanimous decision victory over Jan Blachowicz and knocking out Glover Teixeira.

Last week, Gustafsson revealed in an Instagram post that he had signed a new contract with the UFC. In this post on the social media platform, Gustafsson decided to take a shot at the UFC champion by writing the following in the caption:

“While others are talking about retirement, I just signed my new deal with the @ufc today. I am grateful, excited, and I will be fighting very soon! I need to thank my family, my team @wesportagency and @allstarsgymsweden. I would also like to give a special thank you to my fight management @neems01 and @majdishammas at Moments Sports Management for securing the biggest deal of my career. Soon to be the world.”

Obviously, this didn’t sit well with Cormier, who fired back at the title contender with the following on Twitter:

“Alex, what exactly have you accomplished in your career? I’ve earned the right to retire on top. Your greatest accomplishment is two close losses. Congrats on the new contract, now go fight. It’s been two years. Enough with the social media. #gofight.”

The UFC light heavyweight champion will fight UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 226.