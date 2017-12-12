Daniel Cormier Provides Update On Cain Velasquez’s UFC Return

Fight fans could see former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez compete in the Octagon in the near future. It’s been some time now since we last saw the former champion face elite fighters in the division.

Velasquez was unable to compete this year. If you recall, he was supposed to fight fellow former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum in December of last year. However, he had to pull out of the bout due to a lingering injury in his back, which ultimately required surgery.

Despite the bad luck, there is light at the end of the tunnel for the longtime UFC star and it may come sooner rather than expected.

Velasquez went on record in September that he was targeting a 2018 return to action. Now, he’s finally healthy enough to once again resume training at San Jose’s American Kickboxing Academy.

“He’s back to training, and it hurts, but it nothing’s felt better for a long time,” UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier said Monday on The MMA Hour. “It does suck to have to go in there and work with Cain, because he’s so much better than everybody else that’s ever been around, but it’s good to have him, man. Just seeing him back doing what he loves to do, it’s amazing as a friend and as a fan of mixed martial arts, because if Cain gets back, you guys know what he does for the heavyweight division. He makes for some very, very interesting and fun fights.”

The last bout that Velasquez had was back in July 2016 when he scored a first-round knockout over Travis Browne that earned him ‘Performance of the Night’ honors at UFC 200.

Cormier admitted that he isn’t sure when Velasquez will be ready to fight again.