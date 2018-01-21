Daniel Cormier Dominates Volkan Oezdemir In Telling Title Defense

Daniel Cormier can breathe easy now.

In the co-main event of UFC 220, Cormier defended his light heavyweight title against Volkan Oezdemir. “DC” made it clear that he didn’t consider himself a champion until he defeated “No Time.”

Mission accomplished.

Oezdemir immediately swung for the fences. He landed a left hand followed by a jab. Cormier tried tying up, but to no avail. A leg kick was there for the challenger. Cormier landed a kick to the body. Cormier went for a takedown, but Oezdemir found a way to avoid it. Cormier ate numerous shots early on and didn’t appear deterred. Cormier landed his own right hand.

He cracked the challenger with a right hand. Oezdemir fought back, landed some hooks of his own. A right hand found the mark for Cormier. He caught a kick and took Oezdemir down. He went for the rear-naked choke near the end of the round.

Cormier landed a jab early in the second round. He took the challenged down and gained full mount. He got to the crucifix position and landed some punches. The referee had seen enough.

Final Result: Daniel Cormier def. Volkan Oezdemir via TKO (strikes) – R2. 2:00