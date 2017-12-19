Daniel Cormier Opens Up On Backlash From Top Wrestling Star Over Critical Tweet

It’s no secret that UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is a big fan of professional wrestling and he has let his opinions about the sports entertainment industry known via his official Twitter account.

However, he has been caught up in some backlash over a recent tweet he decided to send out to his followers on the social media platform.

Ring of Honor (ROH), which is based in Baltimore, held its final PPV (pay-per-view) event of the year this past Friday night, Final Battle, that was headlined by Dalton Castle defeating Cody Rhodes to win the ROH World Title.

The match that caught the attention of the UFC champion was a six-man tag team title match between champions The Hung Bucks taking on Dragon Lee, Flip Gordon, and Titán.

During the match, there were some high spots including hurricanranas and drop kicks.

Cormier sounded off on the spot by writing the following on his official Twitter account:

“@philbaroni this is actually pathetic. This is what people wanna see? Go to a god dang gymnastics competition. Suplex, bodyslam, piledriver do some old school wrestling man. DDT, I remember when the frankensteiner was the most you’d ever see someone flip. I say Boo to this BS.”

As a result of that comment, pro wrestling fans fired back at Cormier via Twitter. Most notably was Rhodes, who is the son of the late “American Dream” Dusty Rhodes.

“It’s not pathetic. The paying audience enjoyed it. UFC is thriving, and pro-wrestling has been going strong since 1920…besides most of y’all ask hunter for a job when the wheels fall off anyway, and most are on the comp list at staples…so lay the f*ck off.”

“I do ask for comps, I am a fan, I didn’t say anything about anything but that sequence of the match. Just be very careful bud! I’ve been a fan of urs too but be very careful. Lay off the cuss words it’s not that serious. And I won’t need a job. I’ll be good.”

