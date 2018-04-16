Daniel Cormier Explains Why He Wants Third Fight With Jon Jones

It appears that the bad blood between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones won’t ever go away.

The two fighters have competed against each other two times. The UFC light heavyweight champion lost to Jones by third-round TKO in the main event of UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, California on PPV (pay-per-view). It was revealed after the fight that Jones tested positive for Turinabol.

As a result of that failed drug test, Jones was stripped of the UFC light heavyweight title and removed from the official UFC rankings. The promotion then reinstated Cormier as the champion.

The CSAC later revoked Jones’ MMA license and fined him $205,000 at the hearing held earlier this year that would determine Jones’ fate as a result of this drug test. Now, Jones is waiting for a hearing about the decision made by USADA regarding his punishment.

Their first fight went down back on January 3, 2015, at UFC 182 where Jones picked up the decision win.

Cormier stated in a recent interview that he still wants a third fight with the former UFC champion.

Keep in mind that Cormier plans to retire soon so if this fight is going to happen, Jones will need to get a short USADA suspension in order for this bout to be made.