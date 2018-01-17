Daniel Cormier Exchanges Heated Words With Pro Wrestlers

UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has involved himself in a heated exchange with two pro wrestlers.

It’s no secret that Cormier is a big fan of professional wrestling and he has let his opinions about the sports entertainment industry known via his official Twitter account.

If you recall, Cormier got a ton of backlash over a tweet he sent out about some high spots including hurricanranas and drop kicks that were featured in a six-man tag team title match between champions The Hung Bucks taking on Dragon Lee, Flip Gordon, and Titán at the Ring of Honor (ROH), which is based in Baltimore, Final Battle event last month.

Cormier spoke with Ariel Helwani this week to promote his upcoming fight against Volkan Oezdemir on Jan. 20 at UFC 220, and during the interview, he reflected on the incident.

“I’ve always loved it. Right now I’m not watching as much anymore because these guys kinda pissed me off a little bit,” Cormier said on The MMA Hour. “They turned me off to the whole thing. I’m like, what is wrong with these dudes? Everybody’s not going to like everything you do. Just so happens that I’m a professional wrestling fan that has a bit of a following himself. “The wrestlers themselves said some stuff, and I was like, ‘Well, first off, calm down, because you know [*Cormier smacks his hand*]. Calm down. Initially, just calm down, because [*Cormier smacks his hand again*] — you and you and you, all of you together.’ Anyways, ‘Calm down. But secondly, you can’t dictate to people.’ And what really got me — what really got me was when a guy told me, he called me a charisma vacuum, meaning that I guess when I get on TV, it’s [*Cormier makes vacuum sound*] everybody turns off. Some guy on the internet. “And then he goes, ‘You better go to the Performance Institute, or whatever it’s called, because Cody Rhodes will whip you. He’s a two-time state wrestling champion.’”

These comments kicked off yet another exchange on Twitter with The Young Bucks, which you can see here:

Nick Jackson: “He still can’t get over that one drop kick spot? Smh”

I really don’t give a fuck how many dropkicks you do. I was asked about it. Stop playing with me. https://t.co/jojuIrCwrm — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 15, 2018

Nick Jackson: Haha trying to start your own angle. You must be a fan of Jim Cornette.

I’m fighting this weekend in a real fight I don’t have time for this bullshit. https://t.co/hQdf6CmGRO — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 15, 2018

Nick Jackson: “The one that pays me 7 figures is a fake job?! Hahahaha.”

U don’t believe I make 7 figures? All your garbage that you normally spew at fans don’t work on me bud. Honestly you need to chill out you may see me one day https://t.co/4sDvNGNFaH — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 15, 2018

Nick Jackson: “That seems kinda like a threat?”

I apologize for the hate you have gotten. I have received a ton too. It’s not one way. I am in the middle of fight week and get get agitated easily. I apologize. I wish you nothing but continued success. From all I see you guys are doing amazing. Good luck in the future. DC https://t.co/DHkb6poyIt — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 16, 2018