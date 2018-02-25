Daniel Cormier & Dominick Cruz Argue Over Controversial UFC on FOX 28 Main Event

You can add Daniel Cormier and Dominick Cruz to the list of people who have different views on the finish of the main event of UFC on FOX 28.

As seen in the main event of the show that took place on Saturday night at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on big FOX, Jeremy Stephens appeared to land an illegal knee to Josh Emmett while attempting to finish him that ultimately lead to a second-round knockout.

During that sequence, there were also two elbows that Stephens threw that landed to the back of Emmett’s head.

Many people believe that those shots could have been ruled illegal blows.

However, referee Dan Miragliotta did not react to the potential fouls at the moment but instead let the action continue.

The current UFC light heavyweight champion believes that Stephens “got away with one” in finishing Emmett without anything being called illegal.

On the flip side, former UFC bantamweight champion said he didn’t feel like the knee landed. In the event that it did land, then Emmett would have been badly rocked by it.

Cormier and Cruz are not only two of the best fighters in the world but also like to talk and do it very well.

During the post-fight show on FOX Sports 1, they argued about the finish of the fight (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting).

“It didn’t hurt Josh Emmett, but it doesn’t have to,” Cormier countered. “As long as it hits your opponent, it is an illegal shot. It doesn’t have to hurt Josh Emmett. Dom said something to the affect of, that was a nasty knee, if it landed it would have been over immediately. It doesn’t have to be over immediately. As long as it makes contact, it is an illegal blow and it’s over.” Cruz responded: “Where did it make contact? … Where did it land? It ducks.” “It touches!” Cormier responded. Cruz asks, “Where does it touch, bro?” “Don’t make it seem like I am against Jeremy Stephens, because I am not,” Cormier said. “That’s contact, boys!” Cruz replied: “You’re wrong.”

Cruz went on to note that it can’t be an illegal knee if the referee “doesn’t call it illegal. Then don’t call it illegal.”