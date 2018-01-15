Dana White Claims Vitor Belfort Turned Down Replacement Fights

It was announced over the weekend that middleweight star Uriah Hall, who was set to fight Vitor Belfort in a middleweight bout at UFC St. Louis, wouldn’t be weighing for the scheduled bout.

Belfort did make weight at 186 pounds for what was supposed to be his retirement fight.

UFC President Dana White revealed during the post-fight show on FOX Sports 1 on Sunday night that the promotion offered Belfort a replacement fight at this event as well as a fight at UFC 220 this Saturday night in Boston. Belfort turned down both fights.

“This thing went down, we worked quickly and we got Vitor a fight,” White said (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “He could have fought tonight, he chose not to. We got him a fight in Boston. He chose not to fight in Boston. He chose not to fight then. I don’t know who the opponents were, but they told him we got him two fights.”

It’s been well documented that Hall had a seizure as a result of a bad weight cut that ultimately led to him being hospitalized until Sunday evening.

Although White did not disclose the opponents that they offered the MMA Legend, Belfort has gone on record by stating that he would like to have a fight with former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping in London on March 17.

It should be noted that it appears that fight is not going to happen as Bisping has made it known that he has no interest in fighting Belfort.

“When I get back to Vegas and get back in the office, I will obviously talk to Vitor, I’ll talk to Mike,” White said. “We’ll see what happens.”

Belfort shared this message on his official Instagram account asking the promotion for his money due to him doing all the training and preparation and was able to weigh-in successfully.