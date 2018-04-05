Dana White: There’s A Warrant Out For Conor’s Arrest, Artem Off The Card

Conor McGregor went crazy at the Barclays Center on Thursday after police say members of his MacLife.com website snuck him and 30 goons into the area where fighters’ busses were parked.

While there, McGregor, Artem Lobov, and a crew of dozens more threw metal guardrails and trash cans at the busses, causing UFC 223 Fighter Michael Chiesa cuts on his face from the broken glass (via MMAJunkie).

”There is a warrant out for Conor’s arrest. The NYPD are looking for him. He can’t leave on his place.” ”Artem was involved too, he’s off the card. I hope they all get arrested, the people from MacLife too. They used their credentials to sneak them in. A handful of people are already filing lawsuits against McGregor.”

White looked shellshocked while describing the events, saying:

”This has never happened in my history of the UFC. What happened today was criminal, it was disgusting, and we need to make sure it never happens again.”

No word on whether or not police have McGregor in their custody, so make sure to check back on this developing story.