Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor vs. Georges St-Pierre Rumors

UFC President Dana White has made it perfectly clear who former UFC middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre will fight if he returns to competition and fights in the Octagon again.
St-Pierre returned last month after a nearly four-year hiatus to win the middleweight title with a submission victory in the third round over Michael Bisping at UFC 217.
Plans for St-Pierre’s next fight are on hold as the former UFC middleweight champion is suffering from colitis and will be out of action indefinitely, according to the UFC President.
St-Pierre’s longtime trainer, Firas Zahabi, recently went on record saying that “Rush” would consider making yet another MMA comeback for a big fight against someone like current UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who has not fought in over a year. For more on that, click here.
“He ain’t fighting Conor McGregor,” White said in a recent interview with ESPN. “If he wants to come back, [UFC welterweight champion] Tyron Woodley or [middleweight champion] Robert Whittaker is waiting for him. They’re both waiting, if Georges wants to come back.”
By beating Bisping, the win made St-Pierre just the fourth fighter in UFC history to win titles in two divisions. He now joins Randy Couture, B.J. Penn, and Conor McGregor.
“There is no status,” he said “I knew what he was doing. That’s why I put [a mandatory title defense] into his contract. We both knew what was going on. I don’t know, man. I don’t think the guy wants to fight. I think he jumped in, grabbed some cash and went back to Canada.”