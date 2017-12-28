Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor vs. Georges St-Pierre Rumors

UFC President Dana White has made it perfectly clear who former UFC middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre will fight if he returns to competition and fights in the Octagon again.

St-Pierre returned last month after a nearly four-year hiatus to win the middleweight title with a submission victory in the third round over Michael Bisping at UFC 217.

Plans for St-Pierre’s next fight are on hold as the former UFC middleweight champion is suffering from colitis and will be out of action indefinitely, according to the UFC President.

St-Pierre’s longtime trainer, Firas Zahabi, recently went on record saying that “Rush” would consider making yet another MMA comeback for a big fight against someone like current UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who has not fought in over a year. For more on that, click here.

“He ain’t fighting Conor McGregor,” White said in a recent interview with ESPN. “If he wants to come back, [UFC welterweight champion] Tyron Woodley or [middleweight champion] Robert Whittaker is waiting for him. They’re both waiting, if Georges wants to come back.”

By beating Bisping, the win made St-Pierre just the fourth fighter in UFC history to win titles in two divisions. He now joins Randy Couture, B.J. Penn, and Conor McGregor.