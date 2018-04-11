Dana White Sets Record Straight On Mayweather vs. McGregor 2 Rumors

UFC President Dana White had to address the rumors going around regarding two of the biggest names in the fight game today.

Rumors about a potential Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor rematch has been making the rounds online and forced the UFC boss to address it.

Their first boxing match between these fighters took place last August in Las Vegas, Nevada and aired live on PPV (pay-per-view) for the low price of $100 for HD and $90 for SD.

As seen in the fight, the former UFC champion did show some good things in the ring considering that it was his first outing as a professional. However, he ultimately lost by TKO in the tenth round.

For months now, Mayweather has been teasing a possible transition into mixed martial arts, and even put out videos of himself inside an MMA cage.

Safe to say, this has gotten people talking about if this rematch would happen and if it would be a boxing match or an MMA fight.

White has gone on record in the past by saying that he wants McGregor back inside of the Octagon and fighting other MMA competitors.

But at the end of the day, the promotion is all in on making big fights happen, which would deliver bigger pay-per-view numbers and more revenue.

This rematch wouldn’t take place inside of a boxing ring but instead the Octagon. Omar Al Raisi, editor-in-chief of The Sports Journal, claimed that there would be a rematch with a slew of modified rules.

White was recently asked about the potential of this fight happening for the second time and responded with the following on his official Twitter account: