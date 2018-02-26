Dana White Says Nate Diaz Isn’t Interested In Fighting

Earlier this year, fan favorite Nate Diaz took to social media to not only call out fellow fighters, but to announce that he’d be making his return to competition sometime this spring.

UFC President Dana White, however, isn’t buying it, as he recently told TMZ that Diaz isn’t interested in fighting:

“We’ve been offering [Nate Diaz] fights. Guys don’t just come out and say ‘I want fights’ and then we don’t react on it,” White said. “We’ve been hitting him up since the last time he fought, offering him fights and he’s not interested in fighting. I don’t know why he’s saying it.”

Diaz shook up the mixed martial arts world in March 2016 when he scored a shocking second-round submission victory over Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 196. The two then rematched at UFC 202 in August 2016 where McGregor rebounded by scoring a majority decision victory.

The Stockton native hasn’t fought since, and White admitted that he’s not sure what Diaz wants to do, although he assumes that he would be quite open to a trilogy bout with the Irishman:

“I don’t even know what fight he wants. Obviously, if Conor [McGregor] was available, he’d take that fight. It’s a big money fight for sure.”

In regards to McGregor, the “Notorious” one also hasn’t entered the Octagon in quite some time, having last competed in November 2016 when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to become the UFC lightweight champion. More recently, he took on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match last August, suffering a 10th-round defeat.

What do you make of White’s latest comments regarding Diaz?