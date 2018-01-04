Dana White Says He’ll Book Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes Next

UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg successfully defended her title via decision against ex-bantamweight titleholder Holly Holm in the main event of UFC 219 last weekend (Dec. 30, 2017) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With another UFC victory under her belt, talk immediately turned to just who Cyborg would fight next due to the fact that the promotion doesn’t really have a featherweight division filled with contenders.

UFC President Dana White has an idea though, and in a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports he said that a fight between Cyborg and 135-pound titleholder Amanda Nunes is the ‘fight to make’:

“Amanda Nunes wants to fight Cyborg,” White said. “That is the fight to make, and that is the fight I will make. That’s the fight. “Amanda Nunes is a big, strong, powerful puncher. I think she matches up very well with Cyborg too, and I think that’s a fun fight. And that’s the fight to make.”

Not only is it a ‘fun’ fight like White mentioned, but it also appears to be the perfect timing for such a bout to take place given the fact that Nunes is also in need of a fresh challenger.

The 135-pound titleholder has won six consecutive bouts, while defending her strap two times to date. She owns notable victories over Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey and she’s coming off of a second, albeit a bit controversial, win over Valentina Shevchenko.

Would you like to see Cyborg and Nunes share the cage?