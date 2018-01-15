Dana White Reveals Who Tyron Woodley’s Next Opponent Will Be

We now know who will challenge Tyron Woodley for the UFC welterweight title next.

UFC President Dana White made it clear during the UFC St. Louis post-show on FOX Sports 1 that former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos would be the next title challenger.

Woodley, who is coming off a recent shoulder surgery, has stated pubicly that he doesn’t think there are any clear contenders in the division right now. However, White disagrees and plans on making this fight happen.

“As soon as he’s healthy, obviously, RDA is the fight to make, especially the way he looked in the Robbie Lawler fight,” said White (transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie). “We’re just waiting for Tyron to get healthy.”

Despite this announcement by White, Woodley still has his sights set on former middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre.

Keep in mind that this fight is not likely to happen anytime soon due to GSP vacating the middleweight title shortly after he won it from Michael Bisping back in November at UFC 217 and him dealing with health issues.

Woodley continued to state that GSP is the opponent he wants and that he will tell fighters such as RDA, Colby Covington, and Kamaru Usman to wait a little longer.