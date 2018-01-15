Dana White Reveals Who Tyron Woodley’s Next Opponent Will Be

We now know who will challenge Tyron Woodley for the UFC welterweight title next.

UFC President Dana White made it clear during the UFC St. Louis post-show on FOX Sports 1 that former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos would be the next title challenger.

Woodley, who is coming off a recent shoulder surgery, has stated pubicly that he doesn’t think there are any clear contenders in the division right now. However, White disagrees and plans on making this fight happen.

“As soon as he’s healthy, obviously, RDA is the fight to make, especially the way he looked in the Robbie Lawler fight,” said White (transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie). “We’re just waiting for Tyron to get healthy.”

Despite this announcement by White, Woodley still has his sights set on former middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre.

Keep in mind that this fight is not likely to happen anytime soon due to GSP vacating the middleweight title shortly after he won it from Michael Bisping back in November at UFC 217 and him dealing with health issues.

Woodley continued to state that GSP is the opponent he wants and that he will tell fighters such as RDA, Colby Covington, and Kamaru Usman to wait a little longer.

“I don’t really see a fight that makes sense for me right now,” Woodley told MMAjunkie backstage at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, which hosted the FS1-televised event on Sunday.

“There’s not any clear No. 1 guys. Some guys say RDA. We’ve got a guy who’s bumping his gums; I won’t even give (Covington’s) name any attention. I think the deck needs to be shuffled a little bit more, and maybe a fight that’s more substantial for my career and my legacy will present itself.

“I’m not going to say (dos Anjos and Covington) need to fight. Fall back, take a seat. I’m not going anywhere. I’m here for a while. I’m not on the cusp of giving this up. One by one, everybody will get their chance to see what it’s all about. But I really want to fight Georges St-Pierre.”

“If he’s still fighting, he needs to come and see me,” Woodley said.

  • Peter Dinklage

    Lol woodley wants to make money off of someone elses name. He kniws his name doesnt generate shit

    • JamesC

      People love to hate on Woodley. But here is the problem. Woodley destoyed Lawler for the belt. Dominated the guy who dominates everyone in Maia and beat the prettyboy everyone loves 2x. People say his fights arent fun, well go re-look at GSP’s fights not too many FOTN. Also T-Wood has exciting fights against exciting fighters. Not too many exciting Maia or Wonderboy fights. Maia made an Anderson Silva fight look boring. But anyway….

      T-Woods is showing his talent in every fight, He is good looking, speaks great, has a great personal story. He is doing his job. Its the UFC’s job to promote and build stars. Having GSP vs T-Wood Ultimate fighter into a championship bout is to me the smartest thing and a clear no brainer.

      If T-Wood destroys RDA (which he will). He really doesnt create a star, especially if the UFC continues to under promote a potential superstar. T-Wood vs GSP in TUF makes sense. If GSP wins people now see him and remember him…builds perfectly to the Connor fight. If T-Wood wins you just built your next superstar for a few years. Its win-win for the UFC