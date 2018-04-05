Dana White Reveals CM Punk’s Next UFC Opponent

Dana White has repeatedly said that former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Phil “CM Punk” Brooks will receive another shot in the Octagon.

And the UFC president has a fight in mind, as he revealed to TMZ Sports earlier today (April 5, 2018) that Punk will likely take on Mike Jackson in his next fight.

White didn’t say that the fight was official, but Punk has previously told MMAjunkie that he’ll be fighting at UFC 225, which will take place on June 9, 2018 from his home of Chicago, Illinois.

Jackson also took to social media today to imply that the fight would be taking place at UFC 225.

Punk made his mixed martial arts debut at UFC 203 in September 2016 where he suffered a vicious submission defeat to rising contender Mickey Gall.

Jackson also fought Gall back at UFC Fight Night 82 in February 2016 where he too suffered a submission defeat.

UFC 225 is set to be headlined by a middleweight title unification bout between Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero.