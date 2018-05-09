Dana White Reacts To Chuck Liddell’s Possible MMA Comeback

UFC President Dana White has given his reaction to Chuck Liddell considering a return to MMA competition.
It’s rare in MMA that legendary fighters stick to their first retirements. There are several examples of that.
Tito Ortiz retired after losing to Forrest Griffin a second time, only to return to the sport two years later to join Bellator MMA, Georges St-Pierre couldn’t resist the pull of the cage and returned last year to fight Michael Bisping.
Randy Couture came out of retirement to win the UFC heavyweight title once upon a time.
Just last week, Oscar De La Hoya teased starting a new MMA promotion alongside Liddell. In this interview with TMZ, Liddell made it clear that he is making a comeback. Whether that actually happens remains to be seen.
Liddell has not fought since June of 2010 and is now 47 years old. He decided to retire after losing five of his last six bouts, four of them by vicious knockout.
During a recent appearance on UFC Unfiltered, the UFC President commented on the possible relationship between the Golden Boy promoter and former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell.
“It is funny but I get it. Everybody sees what’s going on and everybody wants a piece and I hope that’s the case. What I do hope in this whole thing, I hope he is partnering up with Chuck Liddell and they’re going to be partners other than having Chuck Liddell come in and fight. If it’s he’s partnering up with Chuck Liddell and they’re going to get into the MMA business, nothing would make me happier. That’s awesome. I’d love to hear that’s true for Chuck,” White said (transcript courtesy of mmanytt.com).
“If he plans on kicking off his MMA program with Chuck fighting, that will not be good. It would really, really bum me out. Chuck’s almost 50 years old. That guy doesn’t need to be fighting.”
“I care about the guy very much. He hasn’t won a fight since 2007. His last three fights he was viciously knocked out,” White said. “I think he lost five of his last six. That was 10 years ago.
“There is no need for Chuck Liddell to fight so hopefully it’s a partnership.”