Dana White Gives Timeframe For Conor McGregor’s UFC Return

UFC President Dana White has given his hopeful timeframe for the return of Conor McGregor.

The promotion has already announced that they intend on stripping the lightweight champion of his title.

The winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov – interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson at UFC 223 will be the actual lightweight champion.

This wouldn’t be the first time that the promotion has stripped their biggest PPV draw of a title.

If you recall, he was stripped of the featherweight title shortly after beating Eddie Alvarez to become a two-division champ at UFC 205.

White has gone on record in previous interviews that the reason why he would strip his biggest draw on pay-per-view is to make the lightweight showdown between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov legitimate for the strap.

With all of that said, the UFC President has once again given his timeframe for McGregor’s return to the Octagon under the promotion’s banner.

“Hopefully we’ll see him back in either August or September,” White said during a recent interview with BBC (transcription courtesy of MMA Weekly’s Damon Martin). “Well we’ve got to see how things play out in that [lightweight] division. A lot of things are going to happen in the next several months in the 155-pound division. Coming up is going to be Tony Ferguson versus Khabib [Nurmagomedov] and the winner of that is who I would like to see Conor fight next.”

The UFC does have some choices with who they book their biggest draw on PPV. They could have him fight the winner of this upcoming bout at the UFC 223 pay-per-view event.

Also, the possibility of having him fight Nate Diaz for the third time or if he can get healthy, against former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre.

Time will tell what they plan on doing but either way, McGregor is in store for another big payday.