Dana White Provides Clarity About Lightweight Title Situation

UFC President Dana White has given a little more insight into what the UFC will do with the lightweight title leading into UFC 223.

White and the promotion has hinted but not come out officially with confirmation that UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor would be stripped of the title.

He noted in a recent interview that it would happen before UFC 223, which is important to note as a big fight will take place at the upcoming pay-per-view event.

The winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov – interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson at UFC 223 will be the actual lightweight champion.

McGregor will be stripped of the title before the event and these two fighters will battle it out to see who will be crowned the new champion.

UFC 223 is set to take place on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

White made it official in an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Friday.

”That’s exactly right: As soon as one punch is thrown, it’s on for the full title, and it’s only fair. They’ve both worked their way up to No. 1 and No. 2. They deserve a shot,” White said. ”This is good news for the fans. I always hear about, ‘What will you do if this guy leaves …’ This is a sport first. People leave, they’ve made money and moved on. It happens.”

McGregor has not been seen in the Octagon since at UFC 205 when he won the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez. McGregor then fought in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

The UFC President made it known that he is hoping that McGregor will fight the winner of this upcoming fight.