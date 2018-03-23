Dana White Explains Why Demetrious Johnson vs. TJ Dillashaw Isn’t Happening

UFC President Dana White has broken everyone’s hope to see UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson fight UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw.

Johnson and White frequently exchanged words in early 2017 over this bout. The reason for that was due to Johnson not being receptive to a fight with Dillashaw even though White and other UFC officials were pushing for it last year. White came out and mocked Johnson for taking it.

This led to Johnson firing back and claimed that White threatened to shut down his entire division. White denied that and gave Johnson the fight he wanted, which was against Borg that is almost guaranteed to do low PPV numbers.

Apparently, though, that’s water under the bridge as White has gone on record in the past by stating that this is a fight that will happen.

However, that has changed as White told the Los Angeles Times via text that this fight is “not happening.” White added, “It was never made. Plus, D.J. is hurt and out for a while.”

For those who may not remember, the UFC flyweight champion is currently rehabbing a shoulder injury and has gone on record by stating that he hopes to be back in time for International Fight Week in July.

On the flip side, the article notes that the Las Vegas-based promotion is working on an opponent for Dillashaw’s next title defense. As of this writing, no specific names have been mentioned as of yet.

The next super fight under the UFC banner will see light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier challenge Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title at the upcoming UFC 226 pay-per-view event this summer during International Fight Week.