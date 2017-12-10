Dana White Says GSP ‘Hand-Picked Bisping & Took Off Again’

Jon Fuentes
UFC President Dana White is not Georges St-Pierre’s biggest fan to say the least.

Earlier this week it was announced that GSP would be vacating the 185-pound title he won from Michael Bisping early last month, citing an illness that would keep him out-of-action indefinitely. Interim champion Robbert Whittaker was promoted to undisputed UFC middleweight champ and is expected to make his first title defense against ex-champion Luke Rockhold.

During the UFC Fight Night Fresno post-fight media scrum earlier this morning (Sun. December 10, 2017), White expressed frustration with St-Pierre’s actions and claimed the Canadian “hand-picked Bisping” before taking off again:

“At the end of the day, there’s a reason I put that stuff in the contract for him to sign,” White said. “There’s a reason. You know, am I shocked? I don’t think anybody’s shocked. He came out, he hand-picked Bisping, then went away again. So whatever. It is what it is.”

When asked if he would ever consider allowing the former welterweight kingpin to return to his old stomping grounds at 170 pounds, White said that St-Pierre doesn’t want to fight any of the top names in the weight class today:

“He doesn’t want to fight anybody at welterweight. That’s why he fought Bisping,” White said. “He didn’t want to fight Woodley, he didn’t want to fight “Wonderboy” Thompson, he didn’t want to fight any of those guys. He wanted to fight Michael Bisping. He did, and now he’s off again, so – listen, I’m not shocked, I’m not mad, it is what it is.”

The UFC boss isn’t mad about St-Pierre’s reluctance to defend the middleweight throne against Whittaker, as he contractually agreed to, but he was actually expecting the move and knew it would never happen:

“I thought I would be, but I’m not,” White said. “I expected it. Listen, I had him sign a contract that said he would defend against Whittaker for a reason. Because I knew he wouldn’t.”

  • Draven

    I agree. It’s like the time GSP handpicked Nick Diaz instead of fighting Johny Hendricks.

    • Peaceful Mind

      Yes, it’s like that. And he got tha nod from tha judges against hendricks….oh wait, what? Where is hendricks today? Oh yes, he won tha title, but couldn’t hold onto it as long as GSP did….oh yes, GSP defended that welter weight title belt, and cleaned out tha division, when he held it….hendricks couldn’t even defend it for 4 years….dana white, is only upset, because his cash cow, (GSP), is not producing milk, like he did in tha past. And good for GSP. dana white is sinking tha ufc, because he has no big money names to fight for him….no puppets.

      • Draven

        and where’s GSP now? making excuses to not defend the title after he said he would all because he got a stomach cramp.

    • doublehalf21

      Hmm idk about this one. I think he fought Johnny Hendricks right after so this isn’t the same at all. GSP has never “handpicked” opponents until this fight with Bisping. He’s literally always fought the number 1 or 2 contender in his respective division.

      • Draven

        Hendricks was already the second ranked welterweight and the next clear contender whereas Diaz hadn’t won a fight since 2011. How the hell does that make sense? GSP definetly handpicked opponents like Diaz and even as far as Dan Hardy.

    • OneFootFriendly

      Thats true.

      dana and the ufc have done stunt fights for a long time.
      And some of them have been fun.

      But for the length of time and all the contenders backed up behind gsp/bisping,
      this one continues to irritate me more out of all the stunt matchmaking they’ve done that I can think off the top of the head.

      If this had just gotten arranged and done quickly it wouldn’t have been so irritating to me.

  • Dadpa1

    Dana White, in the words of Oliver Cromwell. “You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. Depart, I say, and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go!”

  • doublehalf21

    Not sure why Dana White is so salty. He knew this was likely to happen if GSP won and GSP was likely to win. Fuck a contract, we’ve all seen fighters (McGregor) bend the rules so you can’t be mad at GSP for this. He clearly doesn’t want to fight the top guys and prefers “super fights/money fights” just like everyone else. He’s done enough for the sport. Let him ride off into the sunset.

  • OneFootFriendly

    So.

    I dont know if it was you personally or img but between both of you you created the bisping mess that begat the gsp/bisping mess that begat the gsp mess.
    You enabled the whole thing.

    Dana’s always been a self made man with self made techniques, which I respect.
    He’s not your average pencil pushing harvard bloodsucker.

    But it seems like things are getting way more wonky and out of hand now after img then they where under Dana and zuffa, which makes me suspect that img is introducing its own problems into the mix these days.

  • blackdiesel

    Dana White routinely lies and deceives fighters about being next in line, but cries when they turn the table. Didn’t he promise Woodley the fight with GSP if he won his fight? White is the biggest, lying scumbag in the fight game.

  • Shock Wave

    Dana, methinks thou dost protest too much.

  • Phoelix

    It was clear GSP would not turn down the opportunity to fight a weak champion, while jumping a long line of dangerous contenders; the only reason that happened was White’s mistaken belief he (White) would get a massive PPV payday.

  • michaelchimique

    Dana white is a pathological liar. he’s the one who told Tyrone Woodley that he lost the fight due to his performance against wonderboy. Dana really needs to stop saying things on camera because he ends up looking like an idiot.

  • André Amorim

    That’s why Anderson Silva will alaeays be the GOAT!!