Dana White Continues To Tease Floyd Mayweather Fighting In UFC

UFC President Dana White has addressed a potential rematch between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and soon-to-be former lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Mayweather has been teasing for months now that he will make the transition from the world of boxing to the land of MMA.

He recently went on record by saying that he plans to submit the paperwork to get an MMA license, which will likely be in Nevada.

The first boxing match between these fighters took place last August in Las Vegas, Nevada and aired live on PPV (pay-per-view) for the low price of $100 for HD and $90 for SD.

As seen in the fight, the UFC champion did show some good things in the ring considering that it was his first outing as a professional. However, he ultimately lost by TKO in the tenth round.

Although McGregor looked good in the first three rounds, he started getting tired as the fight went on. Even McGregor cited patches of fatigue that he needs to overcome.

He made it clear by admitting that going 12 rounds was always a challenge for him during training camp.

This rematch wouldn’t take place inside of a boxing ring but instead the Octagon. McGregor has made it perfectly clear in previous interviews that he wants the rematch to happen.

TMZ caught up with the UFC President and asked him about the chances of this fight happening. Although White wouldn’t say anything definitive, he did state that if Mayweather were to fight in the promotion, then his opponent would be “Possibly Conor. I know Conor wants it.”