Dana White Confirms Yoel Romero Will Fight Robert Whittaker Next

In the main event of last night’s (Sat. February 10, 2018) UFC 221 pay-per-view (PPV) from Perth, Australia Yoel Romero defeated ex-UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

The match was originally slated to be for the interim 185-pound crown with the winner taking on Robert Whittaker next. Unfortunately “The Soldier Of God” was unable to make weight and Rockhold was the only fighter eligible to win the interim strap. In the end it was Romero who reigned supreme with a third round knockout finish.

Due to the controversy surrounding Romero missing weight it was unknown if the Cuban powerhouse would be receiving the next crack at the 185-pound title. UFC President Dana White confirmed after the event that Romero will indeed be challenging for the middleweight title next:

Report: Dana White confirms that Yoel Romero will fight Robert Whittaker next.@bisping @twooodley debate what a rematch would look like for the title? #UFC221 https://t.co/Iagztk7HJw — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) February 11, 2018

Whittaker and Romero have faced off against one another inside the Octagon before. In fact, Whittaker defeated Romero to win the middleweight title back in July of last year at UFC 213. The Australian captured the then-interim middleweight title in his win over Romero and was later promoted to undisputed champion after Georges St-Pierre was forced to vacate his title.

Originally UFC 221 was supposed to showcase a bout between Whittaker and Rockhold, however, “Bobby Knuckles” contracted a terrible staph infection that left him in serious condition in the hospital. Romero stepped in on a few weeks notice to replace Whittaker.

Now it seems we will see Romero and Whittaker rematch sometime down the road to determine who the true champion at 185 pounds is.