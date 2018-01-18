Cynthia Calvillo Flagged For Potential USADA Violation

Another fighter has been flagged for a potential USADA violation, and that competitor is Cynthia Calvillo.

She is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Carla Esparza at UFC 219, which took place three weeks ago.

This marked her first career loss as she is now 6-1. Although losses are always hard to deal with, this is going to leave an impact on her career.

The promotion announced the violation on late Wednesday night. It was noted in the UFC’s statement that she failed a USADA drug test for Carboxy-Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

For those who are wondering, the positive test is from an in-competition sample collected in relation to her bout at UFC 219, which went down back on December 30th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Carboxy-THC is an “a metabolite of marijuana and/or hashish.”

Now, Calvillo will go through the normal process with USADA and is expected to have a hearing with the Nevada Athletic Commission in order to fight out what her punishment will be.

The most recent fighter to fail a drug test for marijuana was middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum, who was flagged by USADA in April of 2017 that ultimately cost him a win over Vitor Belfort being overturned to a no contest.

It also pulled him from a scheduled fight against former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva at UFC 212.

The UFC issued the following statement: